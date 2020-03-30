Image copyright Family handout Image caption Wendy Morse was found dead at her home on 22 March

A man has been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Stoke on-Trent.

The 42-year-old, from Sneyd Green in the city, was held over the death of Wendy Morse, 71, who was found at her home in Knypersley on 22 March.

Police forced entry on Tunstall Road following concerns from her family.

Swedish police arrested the man and the Staffordshire force said it was working closely with officers in the country to secure his extradition.