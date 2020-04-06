Image copyright Google Image caption The council is required to have contingency plans in place but said it hoped it the emergency measure would not be used

An agricultural showground has been earmarked as the site for a temporary mortuary as part of contingency plans for the coronavirus pandemic.

A Staffordshire County Council sub-committee has backed the plan for the temporary use of the 60-acre County Showground, on Weston Road, Stafford.

A reserve site has also been identified at the Grain Store in Alrewas Hayes.

The council said it was expected to have an emergency plan but hoped the measures would not be needed.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said the draft minutes state: "As part of the civil contingency response to the coronavirus epidemic currently experienced nationally, the county council was required to identify and secure the use of temporary mortuary facilities.

"Staffordshire County Showground has been identified as suitable for use in the immediate future, if required."

Council leader Philip Atkins said: "In a major incident, such as managing the coronavirus pandemic, local authorities across the country are required to put emergency planning measures into place to deal with any unexpected increase in deaths and Staffordshire is no exception.

"While, of course, we all hope that these contingency measures will not be needed, it is important that we are prepared and able to treat the death of any resident with dignity and compassion regardless of these unprecedented circumstances."

Staffordshire County Showground had been due to host this year's County Show on 27 and 28 May, but it was cancelled amid the outbreak.

The county showground site is owned by Staffordshire and Birmingham Agricultural Society.

