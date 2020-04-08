Image copyright Nelson's Image caption The gin is coloured blue to match the NHS's branding

A gin distillery has raised more than £10,000 for the NHS after producing a limited-edition bottle dedicated to those on the front line.

Nelson's, in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, has produced its blue-coloured Charity Gin, to "celebrate, thank and raise funds" for the NHS and its workers.

A donation of £15 from each sale of the £39.95 bottle is being made.

The gin-maker said it had sold out of its initial supply in two days.

The same donation is also being made from purchases of another of its limited edition gins, with money raised going to the NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Fund.

The distillery recently announced it was switching some production to manufacture hand sanitising gel, which has been in short supply.

