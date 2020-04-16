Image copyright Getty Images Image caption West Midlands Ambulance Service's chief executive said the "appalling incident beggars belief"

A paramedic has been threatened with a metal bar in an "appalling attack" in Staffordshire.

Police said the male paramedic was part of a crew called to a property in Blurton on Tuesday evening when a man became verbally abusive.

A 40-year-old man from Stoke-on-Trent was arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting an emergency worker and has been released under investigation.

Staffordshire Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

Anthony Marsh, chief executive of West Midlands Ambulance Service, said: "This appalling incident beggars belief at a time when the whole country is being asked to protect its NHS in the middle of the pandemic we currently find ourselves in.

"We will work with police and do everything possible to ensure justice is done in this case as I will not tolerate any attacks on my members of staff."

