Image caption Patrick McManus spent 40 years in nursing

A "kind and compassionate" nurse at a Staffordshire hospital has died after contracting coronavirus.

Patrick McManus had been a nurse for over 40 years, including at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and then County Hospital in Stafford.

He was a popular and valued member of staff, University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) said.

The trust said his "big, Irish personality will be sorely missed" by friends and colleagues.

Tracy Bullock, chief executive of UHNM, said: "He was a loveable character and brought kindness and compassion to all his patients which was acknowledged by the number of compliments and thank you messages he received.

"He was an exceptional leader and took staff and students under his wing."

Ms Bullock said her thoughts were with his family and paid tribute to his "many years of invaluable service".

The government is considering holding a minute's silence next week to pay tribute to NHS workers who have died with coronavirus.

