Coronavirus: Bespoke pins for nurses raise thousands for NHS
An artist has raised thousands of pounds for the NHS through donations from specially-crafted pins for nurses.
Jamie Taylor, from Cannock, designed robins dressed as nurses, police officers and teachers to support front-line workers amid the pandemic.
The designs are sold as prints and pins for nurses' lanyards with a portion of the revenue donated to the Feed the NHS Justgiving campaign.
Mr Taylor said he had so far donated more than £30,000 through sales.
"I never expected it to be this huge," he added.
The artist, whose mother and sister are both NHS workers, first got the idea when someone requested he create something nurse related.
When he designed the robin "it went absolutely crazy," he said, and he was inspired to produce similar designs to support the police and teachers.
Money raised through sales of the police officer robin print will go to Call4Backup, a charity that promotes mental health and wellbeing for police forces.
Donations from the teacher robin print will be sent to The Trussell Trust, supporting food banks.
Mr Taylor has pledged a donation of £5 from A4 prints, which are on sale for £13, and £2 from sales of the pins which are £7.50.
So far he said he had received orders for more than 8,000 pin badges and 4,000 prints.
"I'm just trying to do my bit and keep my business going," he said.
- A SIMPLE GUIDE: How do I protect myself?
- AVOIDING CONTACT: The rules on self-isolation and exercise
- HOPE AND LOSS: Your coronavirus stories
- LOOK-UP TOOL: Check cases in your area
- VIDEO: The 20-second hand wash
- STRESS: How to look after your mental health
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk