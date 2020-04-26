Image copyright Maureen Madden Image caption Marlene Conrad wore the mask to make her neighbour smile while also staying safe

An 80-year-old grandmother has drawn attention on social media after wearing a pig mask to talk to a friend.

The image of Marlene Conrad, from Alrewas in Staffordshire, was liked almost 75,000 times when it was shared on Twitter by her granddaughter, Liz.

She wears the mask as she believes it offers some protection when she talks to best friend Maureen Madden, whose garden adjoins her own.

Ms Madden shared it with Liz with the caption: "Your Nan's had a facelift."

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Ms Conrad is in lockdown at her home in Alrewas, Staffordshire

Liz, a teacher, said: "It's whatever they can do to make each other smile. Although I'd probably be screaming if that appeared at my back gate."

Ms Conrad had been sharing excess food with her friend, "seeing as she she doesn't have six grandchildren in her house to help with the eating," her granddaughter said.

