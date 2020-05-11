Image copyright Google Image caption A boy aged six came off a motorbike on Common Road, Stafford [generic street image]

A six-year-old boy suffered serious head injuries when he came off a motorbike he was riding as a pillion passenger.

A man at the controls, aged 42, was also seriously hurt in the crash on Common Road, Stafford, shortly after 00:00 BST on Sunday.

Both riders' condition on Monday afternoon was described as stable.

The boy's injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police say.

The riders were each taken to hospital with head and facial injuries, with the man also suffering chest wounds.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said both patients had fallen from the motorbike.

Staffordshire Police said it did not believe there were any other vehicles involved.

