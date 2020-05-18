Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lucy Connor of the Hygiene Bank said children had been "jumping around" after getting their own toothbrush

A charity has seen children celebrate having their own toothbrush after demand for their hygiene products "skyrocketed" due to the lockdown.

The Hygiene Bank provides cleaning products and toiletries to families living in poverty.

Coordinator Lucy Connor said about 500 parcels a week are given out, compared to "half a dozen" before lockdown.

"If you have not got the money for a loaf of bread, you will have no money for shower gel either," she said.

"We've seen people who've had the washing machine on with no washing powder, just water, so to be able to give them some washing powder - they are over the moon," added Ms Connor, of the Staffordshire branch.

"We have had children jumping around because they have got their own toothbrush and don't have to share anymore."

Image copyright The Hygiene Bank Staffordshire Image caption The Staffordshire branch of the Hygiene Bank is currently giving out 500 parcels per week

The Hygiene Bank has also partnered with the Hubb Foundation, which is distributing the hygiene packs alongside its own food parcels.

Adam Yates, the charity director, said it had been working with schools and the local authority to identify families in need.

"A lot of people who are perhaps out of work aren't on council support systems. Some families are not on Universal Credit due to the system delay, which means they could be without any support financially and what [we are] doing is almost increasing or bolstering what families do have," he said.

With the pandemic also reducing the number of product donations the Hygiene Bank has been receiving, Ms Connor said she was relying on partnerships with brands to source items for the packages at the same time as fundraising to buy essentials.

"I think lockdown and all of [the] things that have gone with it have caused a lot of financial difficulties for many people," she said.

"Also it has also brought to light a lot of people who were already in difficulties, who have now found the strength to come forward and ask for help."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk