Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Lockdown restrictions have been relaxed to allow people to spend more time exercising outdoors

An open water venue is among the first to welcome back swimmers since lockdown measures were introduced in March.

Indoor pools and leisure centres across the UK remain closed.

But from Wednesday, restrictions on some outdoor activities have been relaxed, particularly in England.

Dosthill Quarry in Tamworth said it had brought in measures to make sure swimmers could keep social distancing both in and out of the water.

Ian Forster said he was excited to reopen and that some swimmers were "desperate" to return.

"We're limiting the numbers that come to the quarry, they are required to register online and reserve a place for a one-hour slot," he said.

"We are limiting the numbers to just 10 so it is very small numbers - bear in mind the lake itself is three acres."

People are also asked to change in the car park or at home, with the lower numbers meaning cars can also be spaced out.

Image copyright Dan Moore Image caption Dosthill Quarry in Tamworth is only allowing 10 swimmers in the water at a time

Dosthill has been used by swimmers for 80 years after the original granite quarry was flooded by a freshwater spring.

Mr Foster said he hoped to reopen another site he owns at Gildenburgh Water, near Peterborough, using similar measures in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Swim England, British Triathlon and the Royal Life Saving Society UK issued fresh safety advice for open water swimming.

"Not knowing the temperature of the water or how strong the current is could lead to swimmers struggling and in need of emergency help," said Jane Nickerson, Swim England chief executive.

"That's something we're keen to avoid at all times but even more so in the current situation."

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk