Funeral for Stafford hospital nurse who died with Covid-19
The funeral has taken place for a nurse who died after contracting coronavirus.
Patrick McManus, 60, had been a nurse for more than 40 years, including at North Staffordshire Royal Infirmary and then County Hospital in Stafford.
Son Kevin said on Facebook he attended Thursday's funeral on the same day he and his two brothers were supposed to have been at a cousin's wedding.
The hospital trust said the nurse's "big, Irish personality" would be missed by colleagues.
Patrick McManus was "an exceptional leader" and "a loveable character", University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust said.
Chief executive Tracy Bullock said he "brought kindness and compassion" to all his patients, which was acknowledged by "the number of compliments and thank you messages he received".
Hundreds of hospital staff turned out to applaud as his funeral cortege passed by on Thursday.
Writing on Facebook, Kevin McManus paid tribute to his father's former colleagues for their "emotional goodbye".
"Please take care [of] yourselves and your loved ones. Now is not the time to be complacent. Stay safe," he added.
