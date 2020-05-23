Image copyright Staffordshire County Council Image caption The latest Cannock Chase fire broke out on Friday evening

A large part of a Staffordshire beauty spot has been damaged in a fire.

Cannock Chase has been affected by several fires during the coronavirus lockdown, with crews being called to 19 deliberate incidents.

The latest fire started in the Sherbrook Valley area on Friday evening and nearby residents were asked to keep windows shut due to the large plumes of smoke.

Firefighters remained at the scene on Saturday as the cause was investigated.

People are being asked to avoid the area and car parks at Seven Springs and Punch Bowl are closed, Staffordshire County Council tweeted.

"Also, as it is extremely windy out and the ground is very dry, we're asking people to be sensible and not to bring barbeques to any of our country parks - these pose a very real fire risk in the current weather conditions," the council said.

In a separate incident also on Friday, Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said a camp fire off Stafford Brook Road in Rugeley caused "devastating damage".

Skip Twitter post by @StaffsFire Whilst crews were tackling a fire at #sevensprings yesterday, another fire had started at an area off Stafford Brook Road, Rugeley. Caused by a camp fire, but the damage it left was devastating. If you see any suspicious activity call 101. If you see a 🔥 call 999. #staysafe pic.twitter.com/F5ezYi2Qkk — Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service (@StaffsFire) May 23, 2020 Report

