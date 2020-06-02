Image copyright Google Image caption Staffordshire Police say they are treating the woman's death as unexplained

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman's body was found at a house.

The 35-year-old woman, who has not yet been named, was discovered at the property on East Terrace in Fegg Hayes, Stoke-on-Trent, on Sunday.

Staffordshire Police say they are treating her death as "unexplained".

The suspect, aged 32 and arrested on Sunday, has been bailed while inquiries continue. Anyone with information is urged to contact the force.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk