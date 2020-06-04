Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found at property on Coleridge Close in Tamworth at about 07:20 BST [generic street picture]

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found at a house.

The dead man, in his 40s, was discovered at the property on Coleridge Close in Tamworth, Staffordshire, at about 07:20 BST.

The suspects - a 41-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman from the town - are in police custody.

The Staffordshire force said officers remained in the area while investigations were ongoing.

