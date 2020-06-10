Image caption The allegations against John Owen have not been made public

A senior Staffordshire Police officer has been given a final written warning for misconduct.

Chief Inspector John Owen was suspended last year after initially being accused of gross misconduct. which was later changed to misconduct, the force said.

He was informed of the outcome at an internal hearing on Thursday. The allegations have not been made public.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said he would now be "posted to a role in the near future".

At the time of his suspension, the force said the allegations against Mr Owen, then the policing commander for Stoke-on-Trent North, were referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which assessed the matter and referred it back.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk