Image caption 'Zoning' is being introduced at Royal Stoke to segregate Covid-19 patients

Hospitals trying to return to normal service are to use colour-coded zones and one-way people traffic to keep those with Covid-19 apart from those without.

As more patients return to Staffordshire's sites, staff will also apply segregated parking and rules on entrance and exit use.

Bosses say it is about looking ahead to the "recovery" stage of the pandemic.

They say they want patients to feel safe.

Details emerged on Wednesday in a board meeting of University Hospitals of North Midlands Trust, which runs Royal Stoke and Stafford County Hospitals, The Local Democracy Reporting Service reports.

Many pre-planned surgeries had been postponed at the sites. But the trust is now moving to increase the number of patients.

Colour zoning is a new but longer-term measure, and its launch is subject to "potential second [Covid-19] surges" which could yet change plans, the trust says.

A green zone would denote a non-virus environment. Blue would apply to areas with coronavirus patients.

Trust chief executive Tracy Bullock told an earlier county council meeting the measures amounted to a "complete redesign".

As things stand, both sites are subject to the same Covid-19 restrictions, but the trust's board heard from Ms Bullock that "in the longer term" it was "likely that floor three of the main building at Royal Stoke will become our blue zone with the aim of keeping all in-patient areas of County Hospital green where possible".

That meant, she said, the potential to "pick up and increase" elective surgeries in Stafford.

Some of the segregation measures are already in place, but will be enforced with the boost in footfall.

A report to the board said: "Our estates team have been working hard to change the way people move around our buildings by directing people to different entrances and exits, introducing one-way systems on stairwells and restricting the number of people in lifts at one time.

"Signage will be going up and we will be asking staff set the example for our patients who are increasingly coming back to hospital by adhering to the notices."

