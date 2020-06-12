Image copyright GMP Image caption PCs Nicola Hughes (L) and Fiona Bone were killed in September 2012

Work has started on a memorial to thousands of UK police officers and staff who lost their lives on duty.

The £4.5m memorial will open at the National Memorial Arboretum next year.

The fathers of police officers Fiona Bone and Nicola Hughes, who were murdered in a gun and grenade attack, officially marked the start of work.

Since the first professional UK police force - the Bow Street Runners - was set up in 1749, more than 4,200 officers and staff have died on duty.

PCs Bone and Hughes were killed by Dale Cregan, who is serving a whole-life tariff for their murders, along with those of two men he was involved in a deadly feud with in Greater Manchester.

The officers died on 18 September 2012, after being lured to investigate a hoax burglary in Mottram, Tameside.

When the memorial work is finished at the arboretum in Alrewas, Staffordshire, it will complement an existing digital memorial to those who have died while on duty.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Bryn Hughes (L), and Paul Bone break ground on the project

Bryn Hughes, PC Hughes' father, said it was a "humbling" experience to break ground on the project.

"It's poignant, something I'd never even dreamed of doing in Nicola's memory, in Nicola's name," he said.

"It's quite an honour to be be involved, but in the same sense it's sad I am."

Paul Bone, PC Bone's father, said it is a "fitting tribute".

"It's unusual to see in one place how many policemen have died in the United Kingdom," he said.

"You see army regiments and wars but nowhere can you see the totalitarianism of policemen that have lost their lives defending the public and doing their job."

Image copyright UK Police Memorial Trust Image caption The physical memorial will complement the existing digital memorial

Chair of Trustees, Sir Hugh Orde said: "The last few months have demonstrated to us all that we live in an uncertain world.

"Yet something we can be certain of, is that every day police officers will go out to patrol our cities, towns and villages, not knowing the dangers that they are likely to face or confront."

The memorial, designed by Walter Jack, will have space to accommodate 1,500 people and expected to be completed by spring 2021.

