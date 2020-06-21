Image copyright PAMELA HARVEY Image caption Pamela Harvey's son Louis died in September after been born at 25 weeks and two days

A mum whose premature son died has delivered 100 care packages to the neo-natal staff who cared for him.

Baby Louis was born at 25 weeks and two days at New Cross Hospital in Wolverhampton in September.

"I wanted to turn what we experienced in to a positive, to show that Louis was brought into the world for a reason," Mrs Harvey said.

She is also fundraising to provide specialist equipment to help other premature babies.

Louis fought off sepsis, a bowel infection and lung problems before suffering a fatal brain haemorrhage.

Now, Mrs Harvey's "Because of Louis" campaign has raised nearly £2,000 for the hospital and enabled her to put together the care packages.

"I wanted to give the staff a boost and something personal to what we went through," she added.

The packages contain tissues "to wipe away tears", Yorkshire Tea which Mrs Harvey, of Hednesford, said she was given at the hospital, and a notepad and pen for them to write down their thoughts.

She hopes money raised will go towards a specialist bed enabling parents to have more regular contact with their babies.

"It's about making sure the staff are looked after too," she said.

Image copyright Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust Image caption Mrs Harvey put together 100 care packages for staff at the neo-natal unit

Nikki Farrington, specialist bereavement nurse, said the campaign "is helping us achieve great things" and shows other bereaved parents "they are not alone...there is hope to face a new day".

"There will be many babies, like Louis, who don't make it, but that doesn't mean they don't matter and I want everyone involved in the care of those babies to feel like they matter too," Mrs Harvey said.

