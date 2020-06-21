Five arrested in crackdown on lockdown raves

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police seized equipment including a generator and speakers during the arrests

Five men have been arrested as part of a police crackdown on lockdown raves .

Staffordshire Police detained the men, aged between 19 and 24, on suspicion of conspiring to commit a public nuisance as raves were anticipated.

The force also seized a generator, speakers and an amplifier.

It comes after a warning from police about planned raves across the county border in the Black Country on Saturday and gatherings in Greater Manchester, where one man died and three were hurt.

Image copyright ASP Image caption Police warned the raves "are not safe" after a man died and three were stabbed in Greater Manchester

Supt Carl Ratcliffe, from Staffordshire Police, said: "These gatherings are both illegal and irresponsible and put people at risk with the current global pandemic still not over.

"We will do all we can to stop these illegal raves from taking place."

The force also put a dispersal order in place in the Chasewater area, covering Norton Canes, Brownhills and Heath Hayes, for Saturday night to deter gatherings.

Officers worked with colleagues from West Midlands Police after intelligence suggested a rave was being planned in "a remote location" in the Black Country.

Image copyright other Image caption Brookhay Woods was left strewn with litter after an illegal rave in Lichfield on 13 June

It followed a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Lichfield on 13 June which had to be dispersed by police.

The same night, police were called to raves in Carrington and Daisy Nook Country Park in Greater Manchester where one man died, three were stabbed and a woman was also raped.

"We are in an unprecedented time and we won't accept anyone putting our communities at risk by holding these illegal raves," Supt Ratcliffe said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk