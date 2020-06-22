Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Alton Towers said it needed to hear confirmation of "guidance we need to follow"

Alton Towers says it needs "clarity" on the 2m (6ft) social distancing rule because it affects how many people will be able to go on roller coasters.

Its Wicker Man ride could run at full capacity of 24 people with a 1m distance, bosses at the theme park have said.

However, that would have to drop to six people if the current 2m rule remains.

Boris Johnson is expected to announce if there will be further easing of lockdown rules in England on Tuesday.

The prime minister's announcement in Parliament is expected to include whether the hospitality sector can reopen from 4 July and and that the 2m distancing rule in England will be relaxed, with some conditions.

In March Alton Towers closed the day before it was due to open for the 2020 season.

The resort's divisional director Emma Catterall said: "What the whole of the hospitality sector is after is clarity.

"We really need to hear confirmation of that 4 July date and confirmation of the guidance we need to follow. Of course if 2m is moving to 1m, that makes a significant difference to our preparations.

"It'll mean we can welcome more people into our hotels, more people into our water park and...seat more people on our rides."

She said the Staffordshire attraction was "only keen to open in a safe way".

Image caption Wicker Man could carry 24 people with 1m social distancing or just six with 2m

There are plans for "enhanced cleaning regimes", including people sanitising their hands before getting on rides and staff sanitising handles, Alton Towers said.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk