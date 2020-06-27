Two men have been arrested in connection with a planned illegal rave.

Staffordshire Police said the men were held as officers worked to prevent a gathering near Rugeley this weekend.

A 21-year-old man from Darlaston and a 24-year-old man from Rugeley have been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to cause a public nuisance.

The younger man has been released on conditional bail with a curfew imposed and the older man remains in custody for questioning.

The arrests come as the force warns people against organising or attending raves.

'Stop and think'

Ch Supt Ratcliffe said the spread of coronavirus continued to be a major risk and added the events were unlicensed and unsafe, adding revellers could face prosecution.

"I'm urging anyone who is considering attending an illegal rave to stop and think about the consequences," he said.

"The force is aware that there are possible further illegal raves being organised in Staffordshire this weekend and beyond. There will be a dedicated policing operation in place, with a much higher police presence in potential hotspot areas."

Last weekend 13 people were arrested in connection with illegal raves planned in Cannock, while a gathering of more than 1,000 people in Lichfield on 13 June had to be dispersed by police.

