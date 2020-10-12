Driver 'swerving' on M6 Toll near Lichfield had '£20k cocaine
- Published
A driver seen by police swerving between lanes on the M6 Toll road was found to have cocaine with a street value of about £20,000.
Mahad Aden, 28, was driving south towards Lichfield on 9 December when he was spotted by police.
When they pulled him over, a strong smell of drugs came from the car, Staffordshire Police said.
Aden admitting drugs supply offences and was jailed for 33 months at Stafford Crown Court on Friday.
A search of the vehicle, which Aden was driving without insurance, uncovered a cannabis grinder from a black bag and a block of a "hard, white substance" in a carrier bag in an internal compartment.
Testing later confirmed the substance was about 248 grams of cocaine, with the value of up to £19,800.
Almost £2,000 cash also was seized from the driver's door compartment along with a phone.
Investigating officer Stephen Collins, of Staffordshire Police, said: "Aden was swerving around and this got the officer's attention.
"When stopped it was immediately clear he was under the influence of cannabis and this led to the discovery of the cocaine."
Aden of Ingrave Street, Battersea, admitted possessing cocaine with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and breach of bail at an earlier hearing.
