Woman charged in Stoke-on-Trent murder probe as victim named Published duration 15 August

image copyright Google image caption Nicola Bray was found dead on Scrivener Road in Stoke-on-Trent on Thursday

A woman has been charged with grievous bodily harm as police investigate a murder at a Stoke-on-Trent house.

Nicola Bray, 45, was found dead at her home on Scrivener Road in the Cliffe Vale area of the city on Thursday.

Police said it was still a murder enquiry, but did not say if it was looking for anyone else.

Ms Pickerill is due to appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre later.

