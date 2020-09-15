BBC News

Cannock Chase Hospital operations stopped due to Covid case

image captionAll affected patients at Cannock Chase Hospital are in the process of being contacted, the trust which runs it says
Operations have been stopped at a hospital after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Procedures at Cannock Chase Hospital, in Staffordshire, have been suspended as a "precautionary measure" until 28 September.
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it had advised other colleagues to self-isolate.
It added it was contacting all affected patients and they would be offered an alternative date for surgery.
