Cannock Chase Hospital operations stopped due to Covid case
Operations have been stopped at a hospital after a member of staff tested positive for Covid-19.
Procedures at Cannock Chase Hospital, in Staffordshire, have been suspended as a "precautionary measure" until 28 September.
Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust, which runs the hospital, said it had advised other colleagues to self-isolate.
It added it was contacting all affected patients and they would be offered an alternative date for surgery.
