Coronavirus: 'We went from 150 wedding guests to 15' Published duration 1 hour ago Related Topics Coronavirus pandemic

image caption Simon Sayer and Stephanie Simpson were initially set to get married in July with 150 guests, but will now have just 15

A couple said they were left in "shock" after new restrictions meant they would only be allowed to have 15 people at their wedding.

Stephanie Simpson and Simon Sayer, from Stoke-on-Trent, were due to marry in July with 150 guests.

Due to initial measures to combat coronavirus, it was moved to 13 October, with 30 attendees.

Mr Sayer said: "It is a sad time. We did want all the family there and obviously we can't do that now."

The couple have been together for nine years and have two children together.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Ms Simpson said: "It has been a shock, we've had very high emotions and a lot of decisions to make.

"[My fiance] said to me, 'All you've got to keep in mind we marry for love, not for show and we will get married, we will get through this and we will have a massive party when we can, when the virus is more under control.'"

The couple said they had planned to have six bridesmaids at the ceremony in Leek, but that has been reduced to just one, Ms Simpson's sister.

Mr Sayer added: "It was quite hard. I have got family in the military so they said don't worry about us, we will just book some time off when you have a party and we will all come and celebrate.

"But for me, as long as the mums and dads and nans and grandads are there, that is all it is going to be."

