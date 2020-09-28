Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent bans children from naturist events Published duration 30 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Waterworld said similar events had taken place over the last 20 years and it had had no reasons for concern

A water park has banned children from private naturist functions after staff were allegedly "abused" by people protesting against a weekend event.

Up to 30 demonstrators gathered at Waterworld in Stoke-on-Trent while a British Naturism event was under way.

The leisure centre said it had welcomed groups without issue for over 20 years.

But bosses said it had become clear "a growing number of customers" were unhappy these private events were open to both adults and children.

The company had previously said private naturist swims had been operating at swimming baths across the country "for decades" and that it took child safeguarding and safety "very seriously".

However, in a statement issued on Monday, owner Mo Chaudry said that, after "extensive dialogue" with customers, the bookings would now only be open to people aged 18 and above.

He said his staff had been "subjected to unacceptable and unwarranted abuse from those protesting" outside an event on Saturday.

"This is something that I cannot allow to continue in the future," he added.

Mr Chaudry said similar events had taken place over the last 20 years "happily and peacefully" with "all appropriate health, safety and safeguarding policies in place, giving our team no reasons for concern".

"From our point of view, we have always prided ourselves on listening to the wide-ranging views of all our customers."