BBC News

Backlash as HS2 fells ancient Staffordshire woodlands 'too early'

By Claire Marshall
Environment correspondent

Published
image copyrightExtinction Rebellion
image captionAlmost all trees in Little Lyntus, Staffordshire, have been cleared in the past week
Clearance work for HS2 has been completed over the last week on ancient woodland, despite objections and concerns raised by the Woodland Trust.
The charity fears felling trees at this time of year could increase damage to eco-systems and claims HS2 Ltd pledged work would not start before 1 October.
Little Lyntus and Fulfen Wood, near Lichfield, are almost entirely felled.
HS2 said it had informed the charity and that it intends to "translocate" the woods to a nearby site.
image copyrightExtinction Rebellion
image captionThe Woodland Trust says felling trees before they are dormant increases the risk of damage to the eco-systems around them
Translocation involves moving coppice stools and trees from the ancient site to "a receptor site", HS2 said, adding this would be carried out in the autumn.
However, Luci Ryan, from the Woodland Trust, said the work should be undertaken later in the year for "the best chance of success".
"[HS2] has carried out these works at the wrong time of year, not only earlier than they should but also earlier than they said they would, which will only serve to increase the damage they have done and the risk that the translocation will fail," she said.
"To think they can replicate complex, centuries-old eco-systems is simply wrong."
image copyrightExtinction Rebellion
image captionExtinction Rebellion protestors demonstrated outside Little Lyntus during works
HS2 insists it informed the charity of the works and said it is "one of the most environmentally responsible infrastructure projects ever delivered in the UK".
"Around 80,000 trees have already been planted," a spokesperson said.
  • Latest news and updates from the West Midlands
Both Little Lyntus and Fulfen Woods are privately-owned and contain ancient coppiced trees. Almost all of Little Lyntus has been cut down (1.4ha of 1.43ha) and nearly half of Fulfen Wood. (0.4ha of 1ha).
It comes after the felling of the 300-year-old Hunningham Oak near Leamington Spa last week which was cut down to make way for a service road.
image copyrightFrances Wilmot
image captionThe Cubbington pear tree was voted England's tree of the year in 2015
A last-minute plea has also been made to save a 250-year-old pear tree in nearby Cubbington, voted England's tree of the year in 2015, which is also set to be felled for HS2.
HS2 Ltd estimates that a total of 29.4ha of woodland across 32 ancient woodlands will be affected by phase one of the line.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Trees
  • Royal Leamington Spa
  • Woodland Trust
  • Lichfield
  • HS2

More on this story

  • HS2 protesters spending coronavirus lockdown in trees

    Published
    4 May

  • HS2 protesters evicted amid coronavirus pandemic

    Published
    26 March

  • HS2: Cubbington Wood group to continue their protest

    Published
    12 February

  • HS2 could threaten irreplaceable natural habitats, report warns

    Published
    15 January

  • HS2: Ancient woodland clearance halted while review held

    Published
    16 September 2019

  • HS2 route Cubbington pear is 2015 'Tree of the Year'

    Published
    8 November 2015