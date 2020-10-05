Murder arrest after man dies after Longton stabbing
A man has died after being reportedly stabbed, with a 16-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of murder.
Staffordshire Police said officers were called by West Midlands Ambulance Service to Lightwood Road in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent shortly after midnight.
A 23-year-old man was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital by paramedics but died en-route, the force said.
The 16-year-old boy, from Stoke-on-Trent, remains in police custody, it added.
A police cordon remain in place around the scene.
Det Insp Alan Lyford said: "The investigation is still at a very early stage and we're in the process of carrying out detailed forensic, CCTV and house-to-house enquiries to establish the circumstances around this death.
"We believe this is an isolated incident, but we'll be increasing patrols in the area to reassure members of the local community."
He urged anyone with information, or who saw what happened, to come forward.
