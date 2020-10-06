Boy, 16, charged with murder of Matthew Dale
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man was reportedly stabbed in a street.
Matthew Dale, 23, was found by paramedics in Lightwood Road in Longton, Stoke-on-Trent, shortly after midnight on Monday.
Mr Dale, from Dresden, died en route to hospital. His cause of death is not confirmed, Staffordshire Police said.
The 16-year-old was arrested on Monday and is due at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.
Further tests are required after a post-mortem examination on Mr Dale, the force added.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk