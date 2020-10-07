Ex-Staffordshire PC Philip Taylor charged with sexual assaults
A former police constable is to appear in court accused of numerous sexual assaults.
Philip Taylor, 28, who was with Staffordshire Police, was arrested in May last year by the force's Professional Standards Department.
He is charged with six sexual assaults, possession of extreme pornographic images, sexual activity without consent and publishing an obscene article.
Mr Taylor is due at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Thursday.
Staffordshire Police said Mr Taylor was based at Cannock police station as a probationary constable before his departure from the force in February.
