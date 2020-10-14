Burst water main closes Stoke-on-Trent street
- Published
A burst water main has flooded about a mile of a Stoke-on-Trent street.
At least six properties in Goldenhill High Street, in Tunstall, have been affected, emergency services said.
The floodwater is around the area of Tunstall Market and the Sneyd Arms Hotel. Staffordshire Police said the street was likely to remain closed for "some time" for repairs.
Severn Trent Water said customers might experience low water pressure or "complete loss of supply".
The company added that engineers were "on their way" to investigate the burst pipe and apologised for any inconvenience.
The road has been closed between Williamson Street and Roundwell Street, with diversions put in place.
