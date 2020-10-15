BBC News

Jonnie Meek: Second inquest finds boy, 3, died from milk allergy

Published
image copyrightBBC/FAMILY HANDOUT
image captionJonnie Meek had De Grouchy syndrome and the body weight of a 4 month old baby, meaning he needed a more substantial feed

A second inquest into the death of a three-year-old boy found he died due to an allergic reaction to hospital milk.

Jonnie Meek, from Cannock, died at Stafford Hospital in 2014.

A coroner originally ruled he had died from natural causes, but this has always been disputed by his parents.

The four-day hearing at Shrewsbury Coroner's Court heard how Johnnie, who had a milk allergy, "turned purple" during a trial feed with a new hospital formula and later died.

The boy, who had a rare congenital disability, had only turned three two days earlier and had had three previous allergic reactions.

image captionCoroner John Ellery said Jonnie's parents had fought and waited for a very long time for answers

His mother, April Keeling, told the inquest she had asked for a supervised feed at the hospital and told the nurse - Amanda Shenton - when Jonnie's condition started to deteriorate.

"He tensed up. His eyes rolled back. I ran out of the room and ran onto the road. I wanted to kill myself at that point," she said. "I wanted to die."

Ms Shenton contradicted Ms Keeling's testimony but coroner John Ellery believed the mother when there was conflicting evidence.

"In as far as there is a discrepancy in the evidence, I accept what the mother says," Mr Ellery said.

"He was rubbing his hands, becoming restless, a purple colour around his mouth, eyes swelling up. He had a rash which had a nettle sting appearance."

  • Latest news and updates from the West Midlands

The High Court ordered a second inquest last year after an independent review, and a decision was taken to hold it in Shrewsbury amid concerns of perceived bias at South Staffordshire Coroner's Court - where Jonnie's first inquest was heard.

John Meek, his father, thanked Mr Ellery, saying it was "a huge relief that you have believed what April said".

County Hospital Stafford has been approached for comment.

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Food allergies
  • Cannock

More on this story

  • New inquest hope in Stafford Hospital boy's death

    Published
    19 June 2018

  • Cannock toddler inquest moved to avoid 'perceived bias'

    Published
    19 September 2019

  • New inquest call over Stafford Hospital toddler death

    Published
    11 December 2015

  • Inquiries into Jonnie Meek's death at Stafford Hospital

    Published
    9 October 2015

  • Stafford Hospital: Mother 'tried to get help for Jonnie Meek'.

    Published
    9 October 2015