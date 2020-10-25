Three arrested after Great Wyrley postman robbed of mail
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of robbery after a postman was assaulted on duty.
Staffordshire Police said he was pushed to the floor while working in Great Wyrley at about 11:30 BST on Saturday.
A trolley of post was then stolen from the scene of the attack at Tower View Road and Poplar Road.
The two men from Sandwell, aged 30 and 37, and a 17-year-old boy from Walsall have also been arrested on suspicion of theft.
The postman was shaken up but not believed to be injured, police said.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk