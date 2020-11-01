Staffordshire armed police arrest four after street clashes
- Published
Two men, a woman and a boy were arrested by armed police on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was hit and seriously injured by a car.
Staffordshire Police said it was one of two connected incidents in Chesterton.
There was a "disturbance involving clashes between groups of people carrying weapons" on Palatine Drive at 23:00 GMT on Saturday.
Police were then called to a crash involving a man and a white Seat car on Loomer Road.
The man, who is aged in his 20s, was is in hospital.
The driver of the car initially fled the scene, but was stopped by officers later, the force said.
Armed officers arrested two men, aged 22 and 25, a woman aged 21 and a 16-year-old boy, all from Newcastle-under-Lyme, on suspicion of attempted murder. All four remain in custody.
Ch Insp David Wain said: "We are appealing for any witnesses that can help to establish the circumstances of this incident. Four arrests have been made and a vehicle has been recovered, but we are asking for the public's help to gather further information.
"I would like to thank the local community for their cooperation and offer reassurance that there is no risk to the wider community."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk