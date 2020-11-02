Staffordshire Police ex-PC Lee Tatton jailed over child sex offences
- Published
A former police constable has been jailed for child sex offences.
Lee Tatton, 54, who worked for Staffordshire Police when he was arrested last December, was jailed for six months at Birmingham Crown Court.
He previously admitted attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and four counts of making an indecent photograph of a child.
Tatton, who appeared in a documentary series about the police, will be on the sex offenders register for seven years.
Tatton, who was based at the force's Northern Resolution Centre in Stoke-on-Trent, had appeared in Cops UK: Bodycam Squad, a TV series which followed Staffordshire Police officers responding to emergencies.
He was suspended from the force after his arrest and dismissed at a disciplinary hearing in September.
Chief Constable Gareth Morgan said after the police hearing: "Lee Tatton has fallen far short of the high standards expected by the public and the force and his discreditable conduct has led to his dismissal."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk