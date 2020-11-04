Staffordshire NHS staff 'get Covid after car share with no mask'
Six hospital workers have been sent home after contracting Covid-19 after breaching rules by not wearing a mask while sharing lifts, it has been reported.
University Hospitals of North Midlands trust [UHNM} this week had nearly 600 staff members off due to the illness.
Workers were told about the incident in an email from the NHS trust's medical director, The Guardian said.
In a statement, UHNM stated there was a responsibility to follow guidance.
The Guardian reported medical director John Oxtoby said in an email to staff on 28 October: "It is essential that all staff who are car sharing wear a mask for the full journey to and from work.
"This week we had to send six members of staff home as they did not wear masks and have now developed Covid-19 symptoms."
The trust, which runs Royal Stoke University Hospital and Stafford's County Hospital, had not said where they work, it was reported.
Government guidance stated in cars people could reduce the risk of transmission by "asking the driver and passengers to wear a face covering".
On Tuesday, 987 staff members out of about 11,500 were absent through sickness, with 583 of them "Covid-19 related", UHNM said.
This included staff self-isolating due to being in contact with or caring for somebody who had been with a person who has tested positive, as well as people potentially infected.
In the trust's statement, the medical director pointed out staff had worked "incredibly hard".
But he said: "We all obviously have a responsibility to observe national guidance and our staff are regularly kept up to date with the latest advice.
"Wearing a face mask and eye protection alongside hand washing and social distancing are all important measures of reducing the spread of Covid-19 in our hospitals."
The Royal College of Nursing stated while there was "no suggestion this incident involves any of our members", it would urge nursing staff to adhere to restrictions locally and employer guidelines.
