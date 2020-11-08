BBC News

National Memorial Arboretum marks Remembrance Sunday

Published
image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe service took place in front of the Armed Forces Memorial which commemorates those who have been killed on duty or as a result of terrorism

Veterans have joined a radically scaled-down Remembrance Sunday service at the National Memorial Arboretum.

Previous years' events have seen thousands gather at the site in Alrewas, Staffordshire.

This year, against the backdrop of lockdown measures, 200 people gathered for a socially distanced service, while thousands more watched a virtual service broadcast on social media.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionColonel Jack Stenhouse said it was "essential" to keep up the tradition of remembering those who "gave much for their country"

Among the pre-booked visitors at the arboretum was Darren Burton, a former Lance Corporal with the Royal Pioneer Corps who had been due to march past the Cenotaph in London before lockdown restrictions were introduced.

He said he had wanted to attend to "to show our respects as best we can".

image copyrightPA Media
image captionAbout 200 visitors were allowed to attend the socially distanced service

Drawing parallels between the fight against Covid-19 and armed conflicts, the arboretum's honorary chaplain Rev Vic Van Den Bergh said all such struggles "take lives".

"There is an obvious parallel between past conflicts and today's pandemic," he said.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe National Memorial Arboretum remains open during the latest lockdown restrictions, but visitors are required to pre-book

"In both we find those who serve, putting their lives on the line for others and those trying to stay safe at home while still doing their bit," he added

"The parallel continues, for all conflicts take life, military and civilian in armed conflict, and in the situation before us - NHS, care home staff, carers and so many others."

image copyrightPA Media
image captionThe National Memorial Arboretum features more than 360 separate memorials, many dedicated to those who died serving the country

Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

  • Alrewas
  • National Memorial Arboretum

More on this story

  • Remembrance Sunday: Queen leads scaled-back events

    Published
    5 hours ago

  • Queen wears face mask as she marks Unknown Warrior centenary

    Published
    20 hours ago

  • Remembrance Sunday: Soldier silhouettes set up at Blenheim Palace

    Published
    18 hours ago