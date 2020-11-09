BBC News

Former Staffordshire constable Philip Taylor denies sexual assaults

image captionMr Taylor was based at Cannock police station as a probationary constable

A former police constable has denied a string of sexual assaults and offences.

Philip Taylor, who had been a probationary constable with Staffordshire Police, is charged with six counts of sexual assault.

The 28-year-old is also charged with possession of pornographic images, sexual activity without consent and publishing an obscene article.

Mr Taylor, who had been based at Cannock, pleaded not guilty at Stafford Crown Court.

He was granted bail and is due to stand trial in February.

