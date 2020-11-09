Kimberley Deakin: Tribute after Burslem stab death
- Published
The family of a woman who was stabbed to death in Stoke-on-Trent have spoken of their "sorrow and pain".
Kimberley Deakin, 29, was found seriously injured on Leigh Street, Burslem, just before 16:45 GMT on Friday, police said.
She died a short time later.
Lewis Crofts, 29, of Broadstone, Dorset, has been charged with murder and at North Staffordshire Justice Centre earlier was remanded in custody.
A post-mortem examination found Ms Deakin died from stab wounds.
"The family cannot express in words their sorrow and pain at losing their beloved Kim," a statement issued via Staffordshire Police said.
"Kim had recently become an adoring mother to Ava and can never be replaced in our hearts."
Mr Crofts is due to appear at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.
