Stafford house fire deaths 'caused by discarded cigarette'
A fire which killed four children was probably started by a discarded cigarette, an inquest has heard.
Riley John Holt, eight, Keegan Jonathan Unitt, six, Tilly Rose Unitt, four, and Olly Unitt, three, died in Stafford in February 2019.
Recording a narrative verdict, the south Staffordshire coroner said the children died from smoke inhalation.
Staffordshire Police said in August no further action would be taken against two people who had been arrested.
A significant number of "carelessly discarded cigarettes" were found in and around the family home, the inquest was told.
The children's mother Natalie Unitt and her partner Chris Moulton escaped the blaze with their youngest child, Jack, via a first-floor window.
Coroner Andrew Haigh said he did not accept the parents' account the fire had started in a boiler on the landing.
He said it was more likely to have been caused by a cigarette that had not been extinguished on their bedding.
Police and fire investigators believe the children's parents had fallen asleep while smoking in bed, the inquest heard.
The investigation also found the parents were previously advised by social care to stop smoking in the house, but evidence suggested they continued to do so.
Ms Unitt told the hearing she "still has nightmares" and suffers with PTSD.
The house where the children died has since been demolished.
