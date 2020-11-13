Murder arrest after woman dies in Meir
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a woman.
Staffordshire Police was called to a property on South Walk, Meir, at about 12:00 GMT on Thursday following reports a woman in her 30s was in cardiac arrest.
She was taken to hospital where she died on Friday.
A 35-year-old man, from Sandwell in the West Midlands, was arrested and has since been released on conditional bail.
Formal identification is yet to take place and police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
