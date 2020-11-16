Stoke-on-Trent presents socially distanced panto
A socially distanced pantomime is to be staged in Stoke-on-Trent.
Up to 700 people at a time will see Robinson Crusoe at the Regent Theatre, which usually seats 1,600.
The cast will be regularly tested for Covid-19 and more audience entrances are planned for the one-act production, the theatre said.
Theatre director Frazer Hoyle said being able to keep "this festive family tradition alive after such a difficult year feels very special".
It is one of a number of pantomimes getting support from the National Lottery to go ahead.
The National Lottery is effectively buying seats at the theatre that need to remain empty to allow social distancing.
Produced by Qdos Entertainment, Robinson Crusoe will star Jonathan Wilkes and Christian Patterson and run from 19 December until 3 January.
Tickets for the first performance will be free to NHS workers, with a ballot open until 29 November .
To help maintain social distancing, there will be staggered arrival times for audience members and more entrances and exits opened up.
Food and drink will also be being served at seats.
The run will generate "vital income", the theatre said.
Mr Hoyle said it would "bring some fun and happiness to the people of Stoke-on-Trent" and support "some of our fantastic Regent Theatre team as they return to work".
Cinderella, which would have been staged from 11 December but was postponed, has been rearranged for 10 December 2021 until 2 January 2022 and tickets have been reallocated or refunded.
