Man dies weeks after being hit by car in Chesterton
A man has died weeks after being hit by a car in Staffordshire.
Police were called to Chesterton on 31 October, where groups carrying weapons clashed on Palatine Drive and a 24-year-old was seriously injured in a hit-and-run on Loomer Road.
The injured man, Jake Taylor, died in hospital on 13 November.
Dean Condliffe, who was charged in connection with the crash, will be reinterviewed by officers, Staffordshire Police said.
The family of Mr Taylor, from Hanley in Stoke-on-Trent, said they were "broken and hurting" following his death.
Mr Condliffe, 25, of no fixed address, had previously appeared at North Staffordshire Justice Centre charged with grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.
He is due to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on 30 November.
A 16-year-old boy, a 21-year-old woman and a 22-year-old man, who were arrested at the scene, were released on conditional bail pending further inquires.
Det Ch Insp Jason Everett, from Staffordshire Police, said the force continued to appeal for anyone who saw what happened to come forward.
