Tributes paid to 'kind, outgoing' woman after Meir death
Tributes have been paid to a woman who died in hospital after being found in cardiac arrest.
Danielle Mather, 33, died in hospital on 13 November, a day after police were called to a property on South Walk in Meir, Staffordshire.
Ms Mather's family described her as a "kind, outgoing and loving person".
A 34-year-old man, from Sandwell, arrested on suspicion of murder remains on conditional police bail while inquiries continue.
Staffordshire Police said a post-mortem examination had taken place, but further tests were required.
In a statement, released through the force, Ms Mather's family said she "listened to anybody who needed the time".
"She had travelled various parts of the world and later settled down in Stoke-on-Trent after studying at university," they said.
"She will be sorely missed by family and friends, and leaves a huge hole in our lives."
Police have urged anyone with information about the death to come forward.
