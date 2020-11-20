Tamworth death prompts murder probe
A murder investigation has been launched after the death of a woman in Tamworth.
Staffordshire Police was called to reports a 25-year-old woman had been seriously injured on Bingley Avenue at 01:25 GMT on Friday.
Despite efforts by the emergency services, she died at the scene, it added
A man, from Tamworth, remains in hospital receiving treatment, the force said.
It is calling for anyone with information to contact officers or Crimestoppers.
