Birmingham woman named by police in Tamworth murder probe
A woman found seriously injured in Staffordshire has been named by detectives as Lauren Mae Bloomer.
Police were called to Bingley Avenue in Tamworth early on Friday, and the 25-year-old from Birmingham was pronounced dead at the scene.
Jake Notman, 27, from Bingley Avenue, has been charged with murder and was remanded in custody at North Staffordshire Justice Centre.
He is due at Stafford Crown Court on Wednesday.
Staffordshire Police said her family were being supported and asked for their "privacy to be respected at this tragic time".
