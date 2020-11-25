Man jailed after posing as Covid-19 contact tracer
A man who tried to take money while posing as a Covid-19 contact tracer has been jailed.
Martin Payne visited houses in the Castle Bank area of Stafford on 21 September wearing a high-visibility bib and claimed to be collecting money for the NHS, Staffordshire Police said.
The force said when challenged about identification he walked away.
The 30-year-old admitted six counts of making false representation when he appeared at Cannock Magistrates' Court.
Contact tracers notify, interview, and advise those who have been in contact with people who have tested positive for Covid-19.
Sgt Nick Maingay, of Stafford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said "We're grateful to those householders who got in touch and, with the assistance of their accounts and evidence collected by CCTV and doorbell cameras, enabled us to bring this case to court."
Payne, of Turks Head Way, in West Bromwich, was jailed for six weeks on 12 November, and also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £128.