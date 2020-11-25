Attempted murder arrests after Stoke-on-Trent house fire
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a house fire that saw four people rescued.
One man remains in a critical condition after the blaze, which broke out in Stoke-on-Trent on Monday night.
Emergency services were called to Knight Street in Tunstall shortly after 23:30 GMT.
Staffordshire Police officers have arrested a 36-year-old man and two women, aged 20 and 41.
The force said all three remained in custody and inquiries were ongoing.
The house has been cordoned off while police examine the scene to establish the cause of the fire.
West Midlands Ambulance Service said three occupants were rescued by the fire service and discharged at the scene.
The fourth, a man in his 30s, was found inside the house in cardiac arrest and taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
