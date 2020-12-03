Ex social worker Joseph Hopkins jailed for 1990s sex offences
- Published
A former social worker has been jailed for sexual offences in the 1990s.
Joseph Hopkins, 78, formerly of Lichfield, drove to a secluded location with a boy and sexually assaulted him, Staffordshire Police said.
He denied of an act of sexual assault on a boy under the age of 16, and two counts of indecent assault on a boy under 14.
Hopkins, from New Romney in Kent, was convicted at Stafford Crown Court and jailed for 11 years and six months.
He was also ordered to be placed on the sex offenders register for life at the hearing on Wednesday.
The victim, now an adult, came forward after an investigation was launched in 2015, police said.
Sgt Zoe Thompson, who led the investigation, said: "This has been a long and complex investigation resulting in an excellent outcome for the victim who can now try and rebuild his life following years of suffering."
