Staffordshire teacher banned for drugs offence
A teacher banned from the profession over a drugs offence is at the centre of a debate over whether she should teach again.
Bethan Thomas, who taught in Newcastle-under-Lyme, was not prosecuted and a misconduct panel said she should be able to continue teaching.
But the education secretary decided she should be banned indefinitely to maintain public confidence in teachers.
Ms Thomas was told she could appeal against the order in two years' time.
The 26-year-old had taught Year 5 pupils at St Mary's Catholic Primary School, in Staffordshire, since 2015.
She was stopped in May 2019 by police officers while driving and the panel heard they found a gram of cocaine during a search.
After an investigation, the force gave her a community resolution order, used to deal with lower level crimes.
Ms Thomas informed the head teacher at St Mary's and she was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing.
A Teaching Regulation Agency misconduct panel heard her case in November and decided she was guilty of unacceptable professional conduct after she admitted buying the cocaine.
But it also concluded she was an outstanding teacher who could still be valuable to the profession.
Other staff at the school told the panel Ms Thomas had been a highly effective teacher with an unblemished record up until the offence.
The panel recommended she not be banned due to "strong and compelling mitigation".
However the education secretary said that would not be in the public interest.
Mrs Thomas is not allowed to teach in any school, sixth form college, relevant youth accommodation or children's home in England.
She will only be allowed to appeal the decision from 1 December 2022.
